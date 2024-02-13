McKenna: Millwall Trip Too Soon For Taylor

Tuesday, 13th Feb 2024 12:30 Town boss Kieran McKenna says his squad came through Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to West Brom fine physically, but that Wednesday’s game at Millwall will come too soon for midfielder Jack Taylor, who has a quad injury. McKenna says his thoughts on the weekend match with the Baggies didn’t change after giving it a second look. “We came through it fine from a physical point of view and have had a little bit of time to reflect on the game. We watched it back yesterday and similar feelings to after the game,” he told Town TV. “It was a really good game, lots of good things about the performance, a great game to be involved in. “Disappointment in the goals we conceded but nothing but credit in so many other parts of the game. We take a point against a team below us and we move on to the next game.” Taylor, 25, has missed the last two matches having suffered the quad problem in training ahead of the trip to Preston. “He’s progressing well,” McKenna continued. “This one’s going to come round too soon, but he’s getting some important work in in the gym as well and hopefully won’t be too much longer.” Janoi Donacien (groin) and George Hirst (hamstring) remain sidelined having undergone surgery.

Photo: Matchday Images



RedDust added 12:41 - Feb 13

Doe the media have any questions on Williams? 0

