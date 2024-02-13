Palace Reportedly Fail in Move For McKenna
Tuesday, 13th Feb 2024 15:34
Premier League Crystal Palace are reported to have been thwarted in an attempt to lure Town boss Kieran McKenna to Selhurst Park.
The Eagles, 15th in teh top flight, are known to be long-time admirers of the Blues boss and, according to The Guardian, chairman Steve Parish has now spoken to McKenna’s representatives regarding the manager’s job at Palace.
However, it’s understood the 37-year-old isn’t willing to consider leaving Portman Road while the Blues are challenging for promotion to the Premier League, but with Palace said to be hopeful that he could take over at Selhurst Park at the end of the season.
The Northern Irishman, who took charge at Portman Road in December 2021, signed a new contract with Town which runs to the summer of 2027 in June last year and it’s believed any club looking to take him from Portman Road would be required to pay very significant compensation, as much as £4 million according to previous reports.
The Eagles still have Roy Hodgson in charge but their recent form - they’ve won two in 13 in the league - has led to continuing speculation that a change will be made with McKenna one bookmaker’s 7-4-on favourite to succeed the former England boss.
McKenna, who has also been mentioned in connection with the West Ham manager’s job, was quizzed on the Palace interest at last week’s press conference and insisted his concentration was on Town alone.
“My full focus, full commitment is with Ipswich and the season that we’re having and the next game ahead, so that’s where all my energy is and all my commitment is,” he said.
“I don’t pay any attention to it, to be honest. It’s not the first time in the last couple of years. If you’re doing well, it’s going to be there and there are going to be links.
“And football can work the other way pretty quickly as well. I’ll just focus on the day-to-day work here.
“As I’ve said before, I’m very proud and honoured to manage this football club and I’m enjoying doing so and will continue to do the best I can.”
