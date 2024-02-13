U21s Thrashed By Charlton

Tuesday, 13th Feb 2024 15:57 The Blues’ U21s were handed an 8-1 thrashing by their Charlton Athletic counterparts at Playford Road this afternoon. Town went behind in the 17th minute when Henry Rylah put the Addicks in front, then five minutes later Patrick Casey made it 2-0. Casey added his second and his team’s third on the half hour, before Ryan Huke added the fourth on 38 and Tolu Ladapo, on-loan Blues striker Freddie’s younger brother, made it 5-0 in first-half injury time. Nine minutes into the second half Euan Williams made it six, then grabbed his second and the South Londoners’ seventh on 63. Lewis Fiorini made it 8-0 three minutes later before Daniel O’Connor pulled one back for Town in the 70th minute to make it 8-1 and complete the scoring. Meanwhile, midfielder Ryan Carr and full-back Ayyuba Jambang have joined Aveley on loan, the duo having made their debuts from the start in Saturday’s 2-0 FA Trophy defeat at Bromley. Elsewhere, the U18s’ game against the Addicks at their Sparrows Lane training ground, which was postponed on Saturday, has been rescheduled for Tuesday 30th April, kick-off 1pm. The date of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final between a Town side made up largely of U18s augmented with one or two U21s and Needham Market has switched from Wednesday, 13th March 13th to Tuesday 20th February 20th to reduce the Marketmen's fixture congestion. The match will be played at Hadleigh United’s Millfield, kick-off at 7.45pm. U21s: Binns, Babb, H Barbrook, Mazionis, O'Connor, Turner, Ayinde, Okunowo, Buabo, Roberts, Foyo. Subs: Fleischer, Jambang, Taylor, Morgan, Boatswain.

Photo: Action Images



BrettenhamBlue added 16:01 - Feb 13

U21's don't seem to be doing so well this season. Did they move up into a different league this year? 0

Linkboy13 added 16:42 - Feb 13

Been worried for a while now about the quality of our youth set up . We just don't produce enough youngsters around 19 or 20 that can step up into the first team. 1

cressi added 17:22 - Feb 13

That's shocking seems we can't defend at that level either apart from McGreal have we got any defensive coaches at the club. 0

