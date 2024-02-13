Boatswain Joins Leiston on Loan

Tuesday, 13th Feb 2024 19:53

Blues youngster Ash Boatswain has joined Southern League Premier Division Central Leiston on loan.

Leiston are in action at Needham Market this evening with Boatswain, who previously had a spell on loan at Bury Town, on the bench and another Town prospect Jack Manly in the starting line-up alongside Blues academy loan coordinator Chris Casement.

The Marketmen include two mor Town loanees, Nico Valentine in their starting XI and Emmanuel Okunowo on their bench.

Boatswain, who was among the subs for Town’s U21s during today’s 8-1 hammering by Charlton, joins a large number of his second string teammates on loan with midfielder Ryan Carr and full-back Ayyuba Jambang having moved to Aveley on loan at the weekend.

Meanwhile, keeper Woody Williamson is away with the Scotland U19s at a friendly tournament in Croatia and was a sub in today’s 1-0 defeat to Türkiye. The young Scots take on Latvia on Friday.





Photo: TWTD