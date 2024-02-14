Burgess and Hutchinson Start at Millwall
Wednesday, 14th Feb 2024 19:55
Town boss Kieran McKenna, taking charge of the Blues for the 100th time in the league, makes two changes for this evening’s live-on-Sky game at Millwall with Cameron Burgess and Omari Hutchinson coming into the team and Conor Chaplin, for the first time in the Championship this season, and George Edmundson dropping out.
Burgess joins Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence with Edmundson left out of the 20-man squad and rested having played every game this year so far.
Hutchinson comes into the three behind central striker Kieffer Moore along with Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead. Chaplin is left out of the XI for the first time in the league this season.
Millwall hand starts to George Saville, Murray Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Leonard with Joe Bryan out serving the first of a three-match ban handed out for violent conduct in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry and on-loan Burnley striker Michael Obefemi ill. Former Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski is named among their subs.
Millwall: Sarkic, McNamara, Wallace, Cooper (c), Bradshaw, Flemming, Leonard, Saville, Esse, Honeyman, Harding. Subs: Bialkowski, Tanganga, Mitchell, Mayor, Campbell, Watmore, De Norre, Boateng, Walker.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Broadhead, Hutchinson, Moore. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Humphreys, Travis, Harness, Sarmiento, Chaplin, Jackson, Al-Hamadi. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).
Photo: Matchday Images
