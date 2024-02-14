Millwall 0-4 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Wednesday, 14th Feb 2024 22:02 The Blues returned to winning ways with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Millwall at the Den, their biggest win of the season. After the Lions had made a strong start, Nathan Broadhead netted the opener for the Blues with a header on 24, then a Wes Harding own goal made it 2-0 eight minutes later, Kieffer Moore made it 3-0 in first-half injury time and sub Ali Al-Hamadi netted the fourth from the spot, his first goal for the club in the dying moments of the second half. Town boss Kieran McKenna, who was taking charge of the Blues for the 100th time in the league, made two changes with Cameron Burgess and Omari Hutchinson coming into the team and Conor Chaplin, for the first time in the Championship this season, and George Edmundson dropping out. Burgess joined Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the defence with Edmundson left out of the 20-man squad and rested having played every game this year so far. Hutchinson came into the three behind central striker Kieffer Moore along with Wes Burns on the right and Nathan Broadhead on the left. Millwall handed starts to George Saville, Murray Wallace, Tom Bradshaw and Ryan Leonard with Joe Bryan out serving the first of a three-match ban handed out for violent conduct in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Coventry and on-loan Burnley striker Michael Obefemi was ill. Former Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski was named among their subs. The Lions struck the first shot of the game in the second minute. Leonard slamming Saville’s corner from the left over the bar after it had been played to him five yards outside the area. Two minutes later, Hladky was forced to pat away a Saville shot which came through a crowd of players. On 10, after a Town free-kick, Millwall broke through Bradshaw, but Harry Clarke did well to get back. Moments later, a free-kick from the right was half-cleared to Leonard on the edge of the box and his powerful low shot was well saved by Hladky. Millwall continued to look the more dangerous side and on 13 Hladky saved sharply at his right post from a Zian Flemming free-kick just outside the area to the left. The Lions had started strongly, but the Blues began to take over as the game moved beyond the quarter-hour. On 20, Leif Davis played a low free-kick to Broadhead on the penalty spot from the right and the Wales international swept a shot which clipped the bar on the way over, via a Millwall foot, the Town forward claimed, but referee Sam Barrott felt otherwise. The Blues had begun to look the most likely scorers and in the 24th minute, they went in front. Following a corner needlessly conceded after Matija Sarkic, Wallace and skipper Jake Cooper failed to communicate, Hutchinson clipped the ball back in from the angle of the area on the right and Broadhead allowed the ball flick off the top of his head and into the far corner of the net, the Welshman’s 10th goal of the season.

Eight minutes later, it was 2-0. Broadhead was sent away down the left by Burgess and his cross was diverted into his own goal by Wes Harding, prompting boos from the sparse home support. On 34, Town, who had been dominant since the first goal, might have made it 3-0 when Moore seized on an error by Harding midway inside the Millwall half but the defender did well to get back to slide in to take it away from the on-loan AFC Bournemouth man as he looked to shoot from the edge of the box. The Blues continued to dominate and moments after the fourth official indicated four additional minutes, Clarke exchanged a one-two with Hutchinson on the right of the box, took it to the byline and stood up a cross for Moore, who headed his 50th Championship goal and his third for Town into the ground and into the top corner of the net. The final whistle was greeted by loud boos from the home support, those that hadn’t already made their way to the bars. Millwall had started strongly, as has often been the case of late, but Town took over around the 15-minute mark and dominated from there, making the most of numerous Lions errors as they grabbed their three well-taken goals. The Lions, 3-0 down at half-time as they had been at Portman Road in November, made a change ahead of the second period, Casper De Norre replacing Harding. Millwall were first to threaten after restart, Flemming hitting a low shot across the face and wide having caught Clarke on the way. The resultant corner came to nothing. Town had been comfortable without threatening to score a fourth, then on 59 Davis was booked for a foul on Romain Esse. Following the free-kick, Bradshaw flicked a cross from the right at goal, but too close to Hladky, who claimed. Seconds later, Millwall’s Danny McNamara joined Davis in the book for a foul on Broadhead. Town continued to dominate, passing the ball around confidently with Millwall chasing shadows. On 67, Hutchinson, who had had an impressive game in the central role, and Broadhead, having scored his second goal in two games following his eight-game drought, were replaced by Chaplin and Jeremy Sarmiento. Four minutes later, Millwall swapped Bradshaw, Esse and George Honeyman for Billy Mitchell, Duncan Watmore and Adam Mayor. Town made two more changes in the 75th minute, Ali Al-Hamadi and Lewis Travis replacing Moore and Luongo. The Blues forced Sarkic into the first save of the half in the 79th minute. A Burns cross from the right was poorly defended straight to Chaplin, who cut onto his left foot before hitting a shot which took a deflection and was forced away by the keeper. Town should have made it 4-0 in the 81st minute when Al-Hamadi crossed low from the right and Sarmiento slammed wide at the near post with other players behind him in a better position. Millwall ought to have pulled a goal back two minutes later when a corner from the right fell to Watmore beyond the far post but the former Sunderland blazed over. On 84, Saville was booked for a foul on Sarmiento as Town broke. Ahead of the free-kick, the Blues swapped Burns for Kayden Jackson. Watmore was booked for a foul on Sarmiento in the 88th minute, then in the third of four added minutes, the Blues were awarded a penalty. Al-Hamadi cut inside Wallace as he broke into the area and was upended. Referee Barrott pointed straight to the spot. The Iraqi international took the kick himself and sent it low to Sarkic’s left as the keeper moved in the other direction to claim his first goal in a Town shirt. The whistle went soon after, to further boos from the home fans who were left in the Stadium. Town saw out the second half as professionally as they could have done, the match having been won before half-time, with few dramas at either end of the pitch. Millwall never showed any sign of getting themselves back in it, while the Blues only really looked liked adding to their goals on a couple of occasions prior to Al-Hamadi’s late penalty. Aside from the first 15 minutes, as comfortable a win as you get at Championship level with the Blues never really having to overextend themselves with Millwall doing much to bring about their own downfall. An important win for Town, however, in the context of the run since before Christmas, with the victory the Blues’ second in 10 in the Championship, at the start of a run of - on paper - less tough matches, one which will have given the squad a boost of confidence after one or two difficult afternoons and results. The Blues, who are now only a point behind third-placed Southampton, are in action away again on Saturday, at Swansea City, with the Swans 17th following their 4-0 home defeat by Leeds last night. Millwall: Sarkic, McNamara, Wallace, Cooper (c), Bradshaw (Watmore 71), Flemming, Leonard, Saville, Esse (Mayor 71), Honeyman (Mitchell 71), Harding (De Norre 46). Unused: Bialkowski, Tanganga, Campbell, Boateng, Walker. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo (Travis 75), Burns (Jackson 86), Broadhead (Sarimiento 46), Hutchinson (Chaplin 46), Moore (Al-Hamadi 75). Unused: Walton, Tuanzebe, Humphreys, Harness. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding). Att: 15,890 (Millwall: 2,962).

Gforce added 22:04 - Feb 14

Well that's more like it boys.

Same again Saturday please.

Top two race far from over !!! 2

bringonbrazil added 22:05 - Feb 14

Brilliant result. Great to see Broady play so well again…what a header. 2

WeWereZombies added 22:06 - Feb 14

Ahem, shouldn't the opening sentence read 'the biggest away win of the season so far.' ? 0

Tommy_ITFC added 22:06 - Feb 14

Absolutely class boys. Fans were amazing , goals were amazing , players were amazing. Let's get on a run now COYB 2

blueboy1981 added 22:06 - Feb 14

Great Result that ! - Harry Clarke great performance from him, never put a foot wrong !

Well Done ALL. 3

SWBlue22 added 22:07 - Feb 14

Get in there Town great response to last night’s results. We are in this till the end for automatics. Love this club. COYB 2

Broadbent23 added 22:08 - Feb 14

Just what the doctor ordered. Great first half. Millwall woke up and pushed us. With Burgess back the defence looked stronger. Broadhead, Hutch and Clark played well. Generally the whole team did well. Happy for Ali to get his first goal. Three points and a clean sheet. Happy Valentine Day. 3

Macedonian_Gerrard added 22:10 - Feb 14

Oh yeah baby!! 2

LimerickTractorBoy added 22:12 - Feb 14

Great stuff boys.

Top 2 still doable, which extraordinary in itself. 2

RobsonWark added 22:12 - Feb 14

That's 6 points more than last season after 31 games :) and 1 more point than the budgies got in the whole of last season.



2022/23 P31 W15 D12 L4 Pts 57

2023/24 P31 W18 D09 L4 Pts 63 5

FrankMarshall added 22:15 - Feb 14

Great result and also delighted for Al Hamadi! 4

MK1 added 22:21 - Feb 14

Great win. Pretty much as a controlled win as it gets. Burgess is pure class. Wolffy so much happier with him along side. Morsy is just fantastic. Front line were just such a force. Brilliant. 1

Miaow added 22:21 - Feb 14

I am loving Ipswich Town on this Valentine's Day! 3

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 22:22 - Feb 14

Excellent performances across the team. Leeds fans have written us off...it's time to prove them wrong. 1

GrasmereBlue added 22:23 - Feb 14

Oh yes. Brilliant result and defensively great to have a clean sheet. COYB!

1

IpswichT62OldBoy added 22:26 - Feb 14

Its smile time again. 1

terryf added 22:28 - Feb 14

Can we play you every week?

Leeds and Southampton reminder...it's never over until the fat lady sings!!

We are back on our 'A' game now!! 1

Lukeybluey added 22:32 - Feb 14

Apart from the early pressure we endured in the first 10 minutes, we were a class act from the onwards.

Defense looked solid with Burgess back in there, an organiser at the back. Thought Burns was a handful for them too. 1

Stato added 22:33 - Feb 14

Class of an out of form Chaplin to let Al-Hamadi take the pen when he would of loved to get his own goal chart moving on 3

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 22:34 - Feb 14

Absolutely brilliant! And the team were pretty good too. But the away fans were "absolutely brilliant". We pretty much dominated the whole game. Great effort from all concerned. 1

BrettenhamBlue added 22:35 - Feb 14

Class act from start to finish. Many Millwall fans left at HT, shows how much we were in control of the game. Well done to the team! 0

warktheline added 22:35 - Feb 14

Cracking performance! A very interesting month ahead in regards to fixtures for ourselves, Leeds and Southampton! Exciting times ahead there’s no doubting that! 0

SickParrot added 22:36 - Feb 14

Another poor start to a game (pundits could be excused for thinking we actually want to give opponents a goal start!) but we got away with it because Millwall had nothing up front. A comfortable and important win in the end but let's not get carried away. We needed some good luck for our first two goals and the final score flattered us really. We will need to play better than that to beat Swansea. Another good cameo from Al Hamadi, who has looked like scoring in all three of his three brief substitute appearances, and he can take a penalty! 0

superblues9 added 22:36 - Feb 14

Great result I said give it to al hamadi the second the penalty was given c'mon town !! 0

Bert added 22:38 - Feb 14

After the familiar sluggish start we controlled every aspect of the game. Broadhead and Clarke our best players and Morsy as dependable as ever. Against better opposition we would have stepped up a gear so there is plenty more in the tank to come. 0

