Edwards: We Make an Error Followed By Another Error

Thursday, 15th Feb 2024 00:49 Millwall boss Joe Edwards was left bemoaning defensive errors following his side’s 4-0 hammering by the Blues at the Den. After the Lions, who are now only one place and four points off the relegation zone, had made a positive start, Town took over and were 3-0 in front by half-time via Nathan Broadhead, an own goal by Wes Harding and Kieffer Moore. Ali Al-Hamadi netted a late penalty, his first Blues goal, having won the spot-kick himself. “[Errors] have been happening too often to us,” Edwards told Sky Sports following the match. “Starting games well at home isn’t anything to be screaming about – you have to play well for the full game against teams like this. We did – we had a clear plan and we knew what their threats were. “For 25 minutes, it was a game, but as it is with us at the moment, we make an error, followed by another error. “We’re better than that and they’re poor mistakes. But the reality is most errors we make we’re getting punished in the most brutal way.” Edwards was asked whether the players he has inherited from former boss Gary Rowett are capable of playing the football he is trying to instil. “It’s nothing to do with the type of football tonight, it’s about defending,” he insisted. “Since I’ve come in, people have been looking for the narrative of what’s changed: playing style, possession, that sort of stuff. “I get that people look for narratives, but at the end of the day, defending is a fundamental part of the game. “When I’m preparing a team to play Ipswich and knowing full well how good they’ve been this season, there’s nothing from my end where we’re going out to be loose in and around our own box. And that’s exactly what it was. “We have to perform better, it’s that simple. You talk about personnel, and there are individuals making mistakes at the moment, [but] this is the same group of players which were in a tough spell over December, and we then had four clean sheets in a row over the Christmas period. “You rack your brains at times because we had a plan and for 25 minutes we eradicated Ipswich’s threat. “Form of players affects confidence a bit, which you can see. That’s been the story; we get this momentum and then when one blow goes against us, we unravel a bit, which we speak about and analyse. “We’re in poor form and making a lot of mistakes and getting punished for it, but the only way to address it is to stand up and face it and be better.”

