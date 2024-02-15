Eustace Plans Summer Travis Talks

Thursday, 15th Feb 2024 11:03

New Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace says he plans to hold talks with skipper Lewis Travis, who is currently on loan with the Blues, in the summer.

Eustace took over at Ewood Park at the end of last week following the departure of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Travis, 26, joined Town on loan in January having made few starts in his preferred holding midfield role in the previous months. His contract runs to the summer of 2026.

Eustace says the pair are yet to speak about his future but that Travis is a player he has always rated.

“I haven't spoken to him yet, we can't bring him back at the moment,” Eustace told The Lancashire Telegraph.

“He's a player that I have admired over the years, he's been a very good player at the level. It's something we'll have a chat about over the summer.”

So far, Travis has made two starts and one sub appearance - at Millwall last night - for the Blues.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are reported to be closing in on the appointment of ­former Eintracht Frankfurt mana­ger Oliver Glasner, although with Roy Hodgson still in charge.

Earlier in the week, Blues boss Kieran McKenna was reported to have turned down the chance to take over at Selhurst Park with the Eagles long-time admirers of the the Town manager.





Photo: Matchday Images