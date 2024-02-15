Quartet in Team of the Week

Thursday, 15th Feb 2024 14:59

Town boss Kieran McKenna, striker Kieffer Moore, centre-half Cameron Burgess and full-back Harry Clarke are all named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of Midweek with Clarke also included in the overall EFL select XI.

McKenna led the Blues to last night’s 4-0 victory at Millwall in which Moore scored his third goal for the club, Clarke providing the assist.

Burgess returned to the team for the first time since representing Australia at the Asian Cup in Qatar and helped Town record their first clean sheet in seven matches.

Former Town midfielder Andre Dozzell is also named in the Championship Team of the Week having scored his first goal for loan club Birmingham City in their 1-0 victory over Blackburn on Tuesday.





Photo: Matchday Images