Meollo Could Become Tractor Girls' First Full International

Thursday, 15th Feb 2024 16:10

Ipswich Town Women’s keeper Nina Meollo will become the club’s first ever female full international if she wins a cap with the Philippines having been named in their squad for the Pinatar Cup in Spain later this month.

Meollo, 19, who recently returned to Cambridge City on loan, is set to join up with the squad ahead of the invitational tournament later this week.

The Philippines take on Finland in a friendly on Wednesday before they play Scotland in their opener at the tournament on Saturday 24th February.

The winner of that game will go into the final where they will play the winner of the other semi-final between Slovenia and Finland with the losers going into the third/fourth play-off.

Elsewhere, 18-year-old midfielder Abbi Smith has left Town to join Cambridge United on a deal until the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Tractor Girls boss Joe Sheehan is celebrating five years in the role today.





Photo: ITFC