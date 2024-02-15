Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 29 - Matt Holland

Thursday, 15th Feb 2024 21:07

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV is now available on YouTube with legendary Blues skipper Matt Holland the star guest.

Holland looks back on his days as a Town player, from clattering Simon Milton on his first day to scoring with his final touch for the club, via play-offs, Wembley, finishing fifth in the Premier League and European football, the World Cup with the Republic of Ireland and partying with Michael Flatley, as well as his current work in the media.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

As well as YouTube, the show will also available on a number of audio podcast platforms.

Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Life's a Pitch TV merchandise can be purchased at the website here.

If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: TWTD