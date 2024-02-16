McKenna: No New Injury Problems Ahead of Swansea Trip

Friday, 16th Feb 2024 11:06 Boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues came through Wednesday’s 4-0 win at Millwall with no problems. Town travel to Swansea today ahead of Saturday’s match at the Liberty Stadium, the game coming only three days after the trip to the Den. Asked whether everyone had come through the impressive victory over the Lions unscathed, McKenna told TownTV: “We think so, but it’s not even 48 hours yet, so we’re still recovering. We’ll do a light session today and get ready to go again. “We seemed to come through the game with no problems. Of course, everyone’s in good spirits and we’re looking forward to the next game.” He added: “There’s not much time on the grass, preparation will be done in a different way, but we’ve had plenty of experience of that. “We’ll be ready for the game come three o’clock on Saturday. We know it’s going to take a big effort, a big physical effort, we’re going to have to perform really well, but it’s a game to look forward to. “These busy spells of the season where games come think and fast are something that we relish.” Midfield Jack Taylor is currently out with a quad problem, while Janoi Donacien (groin) and George Hirst (hamstring) are still recovering from surgery. As of Wednesday evening, full-back Brandon Williams was still back at Manchester United.

Photo: TWTD



