U18s Host Bournemouth

Friday, 16th Feb 2024 11:12 Town’s U18s host AFC Bournemouth at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). The young Blues, whose game at Charlton last week was postponed, are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Cherries in fifth, three points ahead of them.

Photo: Matchday Images



