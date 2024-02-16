Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Williamson Could Win Cap
Friday, 16th Feb 2024 11:22

Town keeper Woody Williamson will be hoping to win his sixth Scotland U19s cap when his side face Latvia in a friendly in Croatia this afternoon.

Williamson was an unused sub in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Türkiye but seems likely to start today’s match.

The 17-year-old has been on loan at Isthmian League Premier Division Cheshunt for the last month.


Photo: Matchday Images



