Williamson Could Win Cap
Friday, 16th Feb 2024 11:22
Town keeper Woody Williamson will be hoping to win his sixth Scotland U19s cap when his side face Latvia in a friendly in Croatia this afternoon.
Williamson was an unused sub in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Türkiye but seems likely to start today’s match.
The 17-year-old has been on loan at Isthmian League Premier Division Cheshunt for the last month.
