Additional Home Tickets For Rotherham Match

Friday, 16th Feb 2024 15:25

Town have an additional 780 tickets available for next Tuesday’s game against bottom club Rotherham United at Portman Road (KO 7.45pm).

Section V1 of the Cobbold Stand will now be occupied solely by Town fans with the Millers not having taken up the full extent of what’s usually the away end.

Tickets are available now online or in Planet Blue priced at £29/£31 for adults, £22/£24 for seniors 65-plus, £16/£18 for under-23s and £8/£10 for under-19s.





Photo: Matchday Images