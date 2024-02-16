Williamson Keeps Clean Sheet in Scotland U19s Victory

Friday, 16th Feb 2024 23:25

Young keeper Woody Williamson won his sixth Scotland U19s cap and kept a clean sheet as his side beat Latvia 4-0 in a friendly in Croatia this afternoon.

The game was the second of two friendlies the Scots youngsters have played in Croatia this week, Williamson having been an unused sub in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Türkiye.

The 17-year-old has been on loan at Isthmian League Premier Division Cheshunt for the last month.

#SCO19s | Our Men's Under-19s have kicked-off their match against Latvia 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



Good luck, lads 💪#YoungTeam pic.twitter.com/sJwAoeuUva — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) February 16, 2024





Photo: Matchday Images