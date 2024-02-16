Williamson Keeps Clean Sheet in Scotland U19s Victory
Friday, 16th Feb 2024 23:25
Young keeper Woody Williamson won his sixth Scotland U19s cap and kept a clean sheet as his side beat Latvia 4-0 in a friendly in Croatia this afternoon.
The game was the second of two friendlies the Scots youngsters have played in Croatia this week, Williamson having been an unused sub in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat to Türkiye.
The 17-year-old has been on loan at Isthmian League Premier Division Cheshunt for the last month.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]