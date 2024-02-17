Supporters Club Retire Patron Position and Rename Award in Honour of Davey

Saturday, 17th Feb 2024 12:11 The Ipswich Town Supporters Club have decided to retire the position of patron in tribute to Irene Davey, who died in January aged 89, and have renamed their Patron’s Award in her honour. Davey, whose funeral took place yesterday, attended her first Town match in 1945 and chaired the Ipswich Branch for four decades and latterly had been the Supporters Club’s patron. A regular in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand, she played a key role in organising events over many years, among them the annual Player Awards Evening. The Patron’s Award, which Davey presented to Town boss Kieran McKenna at the awards in 2022 (pictured above), will from now on be known as the Irene Davey Award. Vice-chairman Nathan Parris explains: “We were saddened and shocked by Irene's death. She was an integral part of our team and very active, assisting with the selection of our new board members and never missing a meeting. “The word irreplaceable kept coming up, time and again, so it actually made sense to act on that and follow our instincts. “We have been in contact with her family and her grandson, also named Nathan, will be making the presentation this spring in her honour. For those members of the board who worked with her, she will always be remembered fondly.” If any fans reading this want to make a donation to either of Irene's designated charities, please contact secretary Baz Morgan-Smith via contact@itfcsupporters.co.uk.

