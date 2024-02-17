Chaplin Starts at Swansea
Saturday, 17th Feb 2024 14:11
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes one change for this afternoon’s game against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium with Conor Chaplin replacing Wes Burns.
Chaplin, who was left out of the XI for the first time in the Championship ahead of Wednesday’s 4-0 win at Millwall, will come back into the centre of the three behind central striker Kieffer Moore with Omari Hutchinson moving back out to the right.
Nathan Broadhead makes his 50th Championship appearance, while Harry Clarke makes his 50th appearance for the Blues.
George Edmundson returns to the bench with Axel Tuanzebe dropping out of the 20-man squad. Striker Ali Al-Hamadi is also among the subs against the club where he started his career.
Swansea make four changes from the team which lost 4-0 at home to Leeds on Tuesday with Kyle Naughton, Joe Allen, Ollie Cooper and Jerry Yates coming in for Bashir Humphreys, Jay Fulton, Przemyslaw Placheta and Liam Cullen.
Swansea City: Rushworth, Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Allen, Grimes (c), Ronald, Cooper, Paterson, Yates. Subs: Fisher, Fulton, Darling, Placheta, Patino, Kuharevich, Cullen, Sagoe, Lissah.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Edmundson, Travis, Humphreys, Harness, Burns, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 295 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Millwall (Away) by ad_wilkin
Valentine's Day at the Den, what could be more romantic that that? That’s Ipswich’s situation on Wednesday as they take on a Lions side trying to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.
Opposition Preview - West Bromwich Albion (Home) by ad_wilkin
It doesn’t seem that long ago that I was writing about a first-v-second clash. As we come into this one against West Bromwich Albion, it’s now fourth-v-fifth.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s a return to league action and a much-needed chance to bounce back from an embarrassing FA Cup exit on Saturday. Town didn’t play too badly and had enough chances to win four or five games but were undone twice on the counter by some clinical Maidstone finishes.
Opposition Preview - Maidstone United by ad_wilkin
The magic of the cup will be present at Portman Road in a lunchtime kick-off this Saturday as National League South side Maidstone make the journey from Kent.
Opposition Preview - Leicester City (Away) by ad_wilkin
It’s, as it stands on Friday, first v second yet again, this time on a Monday night at the King Power.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]