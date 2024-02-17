Chaplin Starts at Swansea

Saturday, 17th Feb 2024 14:11 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes one change for this afternoon’s game against Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium with Conor Chaplin replacing Wes Burns. Chaplin, who was left out of the XI for the first time in the Championship ahead of Wednesday’s 4-0 win at Millwall, will come back into the centre of the three behind central striker Kieffer Moore with Omari Hutchinson moving back out to the right. Nathan Broadhead makes his 50th Championship appearance, while Harry Clarke makes his 50th appearance for the Blues. George Edmundson returns to the bench with Axel Tuanzebe dropping out of the 20-man squad. Striker Ali Al-Hamadi is also among the subs against the club where he started his career. Swansea make four changes from the team which lost 4-0 at home to Leeds on Tuesday with Kyle Naughton, Joe Allen, Ollie Cooper and Jerry Yates coming in for Bashir Humphreys, Jay Fulton, Przemyslaw Placheta and Liam Cullen. Swansea City: Rushworth, Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Allen, Grimes (c), Ronald, Cooper, Paterson, Yates. Subs: Fisher, Fulton, Darling, Placheta, Patino, Kuharevich, Cullen, Sagoe, Lissah. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Edmundson, Travis, Humphreys, Harness, Burns, Sarmiento, Jackson, Al-Hamadi. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 14:17 - Feb 17

hhhmmm...thought Chaplin would come back in, he needs to improve away from home. A bit of a dip in his form recently, thought Hutch and Burns combo worked the best down our right on Wednesday.



Have to win this but I have my doubts... -2

Gforce added 14:23 - Feb 17

Need to win this one,with both Southampton and Leeds winning again. 2

BlueWax added 14:30 - Feb 17

Chaplin looked a bit upset at end of mat h v Millwall....I guess due to pen given to Ali.

I really think he will score today.

No help from.either west brom or PA. Sky going ott about Leeds and saints.

I feel.this game is really.massive for us...good.luck lads. 1

