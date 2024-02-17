U18s Come From Behind to Beat Bournemouth

Saturday, 17th Feb 2024 17:25

Town’s U18s hit an injury-time winner as they came from a goal down at half-time to beat AFC Bournemouth 3-2 at Playford Road this morning.

Having found themselves a goal down at the break, Ashton Boswell won a penalty 10 minutes after the restart but the forward saw his spot-kick saved.

However, striker Chuks Uzor-Greey levelled on the hour, then Noah Rastrick put the Blues in front three minutes later.

The Cherries equalised on 80 but two minutes into injury time sub Charlie Crompton won it for the Blues.

U18s: Fleischer, Nkansa-Dwamena, Graham, Iorpenda, Curtis, Towler, Boswell, Rastrick, Uzor-Greey, Domi, Adebayo. Subs: Compton, Fletcher, Eldred, Mauge, Longwe.





Photo: Matchday Images