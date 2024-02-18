Tractor Girls' Game With MK Dons Postponed

Sunday, 18th Feb 2024 09:30 Ipswich Town Women’s game against the MK Dons at the AGL Arena this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The heavy overnight rain has made the pitch unplayable and a new date for the FAWNL Southern Premier Division fixture will be set in due course. Thursday marked the five-year anniversary of manager Joe Sheehan taking on his role, during which time the women’s side of the club has made significant progress. “It feels really good. It’s flown by, if I’m honest,” he reflected. “Great to look back and think about some great memories we’ve had and how much growth that’s taken place within that time. And looking forward to what lies next.” Since Sheehan took charge in February 2019, the Tractor Girls have played 123, won 89, a win percentage of 70.73, and have a goal difference of +289. Asked if he is proud of his achievements at the club, he said: “Yes, absolutely. I think that when you look back at starting out training two nights a week, voluntary staff, voluntary players, travelling on the minibus. “I’m proud of the opportunities we’ve been able to give some new players and a platform for them to grow, paid contracts, we travel well, staff are paid part-time or full-time now. “Everything in general has grown massively and I’m proud to have played a part in helping all that evolve, which has been great, but still so much work to do. “It’s been a challenging season for us from many different aspects. But you’re going to get that at times and we’re looking forward to hopefully continuing to grow and evolve. “We’ve got some really good processes in place, we’ve got a fabulous group of young footballers and we’re looking forward to seeing what lies next.”

Photo: Ross Halls



OzzieOsbourne added 10:18 - Feb 18

That win percentage makes Joe Sheehan the most successful ITFC manager, ahead of KMC (currently on 56.8%) and Mick O'Brien (64.1%) 0

