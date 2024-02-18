Williams: Town Goals Were Unnecessary

Sunday, 18th Feb 2024 10:07 Swansea boss Luke Williams was left bemoaning “unnecessary” goals following his side’s 2-1 defeat to the Blues at the Swansea.com Stadium. The loss leaves the 18th-placed Swans only four points away from the drop zone having lost six of their last seven in all competitions. Williams felt there was little in the game against the Blues but was frustrated by the way his team conceded Town’s two goals, Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin having found the net on 13 and 35 with the South Wales side having levelled via Jerry Yates in the 31st minute. “I would say outside of Leicester, Leeds, Bournemouth, I think we’ve been in all the games,” Williams said afterwards. “And today I think we were more than a match. “I think there’s almost nothing between the teams in terms of the numbers at the end of the game, but we’ve come off second best. "There are some positives in there, I'm sure. I probably need 24 hours to start feeling any positives at the moment. “But for sure, the players are completely committed. I think they showed that again today. The work-rate and the effort, I don't think we can question that.” Regarding the goals, he added: “They're just unnecessary. “[Josh] Tymon gets bumped the wrong side, Ben Cabango kicks the floor a little bit. That just is a ridiculous way to concede a goal. “And then a free-kick midway in the opposition's half. They played the ball square, no one steps forward to press, the backline, the distances are wrong between players and the backline. “They kick one ball in the channel, no marking in the box for the cut-back. It's just unnecessary. We don’t need to concede a goal like that.” He added: “We have to concentrate better. And [address] this thing about scoring and then being desperate to concede immediately because it’s too scary to be on level terms or something. “We worked really hard to get back in the game after giving the goal away and then, OK, let’s stand in the middle of the pitch and cross our fingers. That’s not a tactic. “So we have to improve that, we have to concentrate, we have to play every second of the game. “I love the commitment of the players and I love working with them, they’re a good group, they’re a really good group. “They’ve had a tough time and they have to learn to play every second of the game. Concentrate. Concentrate. Concentrate.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments