Mowbray to Step Away From Birmingham to Undergo Medical Treatment

Monday, 19th Feb 2024 10:47 Former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray will miss out on a return to Portman Road on Saturday with Birmingham City as he is set to spend around six-to-eight weeks away from the club as he undergoes medical treatment. Mowbray, 60, took over as boss at St Andrew’s at the start of January following the departure of Wayne Rooney with his fellow former Town defender Mark Venus assisting him as he has at his previous clubs. A statement on the Midlanders’ official website reads: “Birmingham City can confirm that manager, Tony Mowbray, requires medical treatment which means he will be temporarily stepping away from the on-site management of the club for a period of approximately six to eight weeks. “Assistant manager, Mark Venus, will assume temporary responsibility for the team with immediate effect.” Mowbray added: “Following my recent LMA health assessment, I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment. “Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the technical area as manager of Birmingham City Football Club. “Until I return, my assistant manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment. “The club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.” Birmingham CEO, Garry Cook, said: “Our thoughts are with Tony, his wife Amber, and family. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming Tony back to the Club to continue the excellent work that he has started. “In the meantime, Mark Venus, Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor, will be given all the support they need to lead the club forward.”

Photo: Matchday Images



carlgibbs13 added 10:50 - Feb 19

Oh dear, All the best Tony. Not bothered what opponent you manage, you're always a club legend here. Speedy recovery. 1

slade1 added 10:50 - Feb 19

Best wishes to Tony, a top man 0

Guthrum added 10:50 - Feb 19

Best wishes to Mogga for a successful treatment and a swift recovery. 1

GavTWTD added 10:53 - Feb 19

All the best Mogga 0

Paulc added 10:54 - Feb 19

Good luck Mogga, wishing you a speedy recovery. 0

Lightningboy added 10:55 - Feb 19

Hope he's ok and makes a speedy recovery...but boy am I glad he won't be managing them next Saturday. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:57 - Feb 19

Get well soon Mogga, still hope to see you in the Ipswich dug-out one day 0

Bert added 10:58 - Feb 19

That’s awful news for him and his family. Hopefully we will show we care in some way on Saturday. 0

