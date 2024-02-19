Former Keeper Davis New Eastleigh Manager
Monday, 19th Feb 2024 14:26
Former Town keeper Kelvin Davis has been appointed the first-team manager of Vanarama National League Eastleigh.
Davis will be in his first job as a boss, aside from a spell as caretaker-manager at Southampton, where he had been working as a first-team coach, in 2018.
The 47-year-old was with the Blues between 2003 and 2005, making 93 starts before moving on to Mick McCarthy’s Sunderland, who had pipped Town to automatic promotion, that summer for for £1.25 million.
Davis will be assisted by former Grimsby defender Danny Butterfield, another former member of the Saints backroom staff, with Jason Bristow and Vince Bartram remaining with the Hampshire club.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]