Morsy: We've Just Got to Focus on Ourselves

Tuesday, 20th Feb 2024 06:00 While Town fans can’t wait to scan the league table after every round of results, and in particular those of main promotion rivals Leeds and Southampton, club captain Sam Morsy is adamant that he and his colleagues see it as a waste of their energy. The current race to reach the Premier League is as tough as any in the past, with the Blues joining last year’s relegated trio in the top four, and such has been their dominance that fifth-placed West Bromwich Albion are 14 points adrift of Town in fourth. Morsy said: “They’re tough teams, no doubt about it, but so are we. We all have different qualities – people speak about Leeds having a £70 million frontline, Southampton’s Premier League strikers and stuff like that, but we know what we’ve got, very good players, an excellent manager and a really good team spirit. “We’ve been together for a few years and we’ve got the experience of what we did last season in terms of going on a long unbeaten run and sticking together. Everybody’s got their good things that they’ll hang onto but I like where we’re at. “We’re really strong and we know we’re going to have to dig in and do a lot of things right. “But we also know we have to enjoy the journey because we’re almost at the end of February and before you know it the season will be over. “We have to enjoy each moment, but we’ve just got to focus on ourselves. Why would we focus on Southampton’s form? We’d just be depressed every week! It was the longest unbeaten run in their history. “Obviously, we are aware of the other teams’ results, but we don’t devote any energy to it. It would just be a waste of our energy and we need it all for our own games. That’s what we have been doing and we’ve won the last two. “Now we have two home games coming up and if we can win another tough game against Rotherham on Tuesday we’ll be in a really good position.” Morsy is taking nothing for granted against the rock-bottom Millers, who have not won an away game in 31 attempts in all competitions since November 2022 and currently sit 14 points from safety. “We’ve just got to do our best,” he said. “We’ve got to dig in and give everything we’ve got – sometimes it will be enough and sometimes it won’t. That’s what we need to keep doing, just keep pushing.” Asked how he was coping with the physical demands placed on 32-year-old Morsy and his teammates, he continued: “I feel really good. We have a good medical team and I feel I’m at a good age to play football because there is so much available to us in terms of performance, nutrition and recovery. “There are so many avenues you can go round, and if you dedicate yourself, if you put your time and energy into it and if you invest in it, you can recover pretty quickly to be fair. “Again, it’s an individual thing; it’s about the integrity of the person and what people are doing when nobody’s watching. “Obviously, we’re all human and we are all going to get tired sometimes, but if you do the right things, you can really look after yourself. I’ll just keep going really. “I’ve probably learned from experience just to take one game at a time and when you get tired don’t look too far in advance. Just keep on enjoying the journey and see what happens.”

Very sensible words from Sam as usual. One thing that I have always thought at this time of the year is that the weather and grounds will be getting better soon and that will suit us better. If we could emulate our run from last season we should finish second by a bit of a margin barring injuries to key players. I am still optimistic that we can finish over Leeds and the Saints. The big thing with the latter will be to knock their halo flying when they visit us ....coyb 0

