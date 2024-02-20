Morsy: I Don't Think You've Seen Us At Our Maximum Yet

Tuesday, 20th Feb 2024 06:00 Skipper Sam Morsy is relishing the team’s current challenge to regain Premier League status and believes supporters still haven’t seen the best of him and his Town colleagues. The Blues are locked into a three-way battle with Leeds and Southampton to claim the second automatic promotion spot behind leaders Leicester and, buoyed by successive away wins at Millwall and Swansea, they now face a home double-header against Rotherham tonight and Birmingham City on Saturday. Town made it back-to-back away wins for the fourth time this season and have registered a total of nine, the same as both Leeds and Southampton. Morsy said: “It’s brilliant, a really good away record, to be fair. You have to dig in to win points on the road and we all did that at Swansea, while the subs also made a really big impact from the bench, so it was an all-round good performance. “It was massive for us. To get that winning feeling again at Millwall was really good. It’s never easy to win away from home in this division and it was great to make it back-to-back away wins with another good performance at Swansea. “They’re a good side as well but I think they’ve had a really tricky run. You could see in parts of the game how they made it really difficult for us at times but we were clinical and ruthless, we defended well and it was a really good win.” Focusing on the situation at the top of the Championship, the midfielder added: “We can only control what we do, nothing else, but we’re on more than two points per game and that’s really positive. “I still believe we can get better but we’ll carry on taking it one game at a time. If the season was to finish now, I would be really disappointed, so the goal is to keep going, keep improving and see if we keep this winning run going. “We can definitely get better. I don’t think you have seen us at our maximum yet. New lads have come in – Kieffer [Moore] and Ali [Al-Hamadi] have hit the ground running and got goals, Jez [Jeremy Sarmiento] has done well and Trav [Lewis Travis] has also shown what he can do – and they are all fantastic characters. “Trav hasn’t played as much as the rest of them but just with being in the building and with his personality, he has given the place a lift and he’s got a big part to play going forward. “They are all going to have a big part to play. Ali earned his goal at Millwall and it’s really exciting for the two strikers. They did well again. Kieffer did well and Ali added another dimension against Swansea, running the channels, getting at people and it was massive for us. “The new boys have definitely settled in well and we try to make them feel as comfortable as possible. Once you feel comfortable and accepted within the group, that’s when you can thrive and they are all thriving to be honest. They are all doing really well; they all know it’s all about a team effort rather than individuals. Everyone has equal value at this club. “They have all bought into what we are doing here, the hard work and the humility, and they are helping to deliver on the pitch. You look at somebody like Jez, he’s an attacking, flair player, but every time he comes in, he’s tackling, he’s slide tackling and we need all players doing that.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Saxonblue74 added 06:42 - Feb 20

The most important word in that whole piece for me is Humility. Over the years, and more so in the modern game than ever before the massive ego of some footballers has destroyed the potential of the team. In my opinion a big factor in Sir Alex Fergusons success was his ability to control his players attitudes and behaviour off the pitch, keeping them grounded. How different it is at Old Trafford in recent times! The togetherness at PR is clear to see, easier when they're winning of course but the mentality that KmK appears to be instilling throughout the squad is playing a huge part in our success in my opinion. I've mentioned Ferguson already but I think parallels can be drawn, taking "average" players and creating success through attitude above ability and signing players that fit a very precise profile. Samy Morsy is probably the prime example. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments