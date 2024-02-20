U21s and U18s in Action

Tuesday, 20th Feb 2024 09:36

Both Town’s U21s and U18s are in action today, in addition to the first team’s game against bottom club Rotherham United at Portman Road.

The U21s host Swansea City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm) with John McGreal and David Wright’s side fifth in Professional Development League Two South, three places and eight points behind the Swans, who are second in the table.

Town’s U18s, whose squad may be augmented by one or two players from the U21s, are in Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final action against Southern League Premier Central leaders Needham Market at Hadleigh United’s Millfield (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues’ youngsters beat AFC Sudbury 5-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw and Ipswich Wanderers 2-1 in previous rounds.





Photo: Action Images