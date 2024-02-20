Davis in Team of the Week
Tuesday, 20th Feb 2024 09:50
Blues left-back Leif Davis has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his display in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Swansea City.
Davis cut back the cross for Conor Chaplin’s goal, which proved to be Town’s winner, the former Leeds man’s 12th assist in the Championship this season, the joint-highest alongside Leicester City's
Photo: Matchday Images
