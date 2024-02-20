U21s Win 10-Goal Thriller Against Swans

Tuesday, 20th Feb 2024 14:54

Town’s U21s romped to a 7-3 victory over Swansea City at Playford Road this afternoon.

The young Blues, who were beaten 8-1 at home by Charlton a week ago, went ahead in the sixth minute via Nico Valentine (pictured), then Matty Roberts made it two four minutes later.

The Swans pulled a goal back through Maliq Cadogan on 17, but Gerrard Buabo restored Town’s two-goal advantage on 41, prior to Ben Lloyd making it 3-2 a minute later with no further goals before the break.

Cameron Congreve levelled for the visitors four minutes after the restart but Leon Ayinde netted Town’s fourth and fifth on 55 and 60, then Buabo made it 6-3 with his second of the afternoon five minutes later, before sub Chuks Uzor-Greey completed the scoring with seven minutes left on the clock.

Meanwhile, Town’s U18s, whose side may be augmented by one or two players from the U21s squad, are in Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup semi-final action against Southern League Premier Central leaders Needham Market at Hadleigh United’s Millfield this evening (KO 7.45pm).

The Blues’ youngsters beat AFC Sudbury 5-3 on penalties following a 0-0 draw and Ipswich Wanderers 2-1 in previous rounds.

U21s: Williamson, Babb, H Barbrook, Mazionis, O’Connor, Turner, Valentine, Okunowo, Buabo, Roberts, Ayinde. Subs: Cullum, O'Neill, Haddoch, Uzor-Greey.





Photo: Matchday Images