Three Changes as Blues Host Rotherham

Tuesday, 20th Feb 2024 19:20 Town have made three changes for this evening’s home game against table-propping Rotherham United with Wes Burns, Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis coming into the side. Burns comes in on the right for Omari Hutchinson with Sarmiento on the left for Nathan Broadhead. Travis starts alongside skipper Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield for the first time with Massimo Luongo joining Hutchinson and Sarmiento on the bench. The Millers make four changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Watford on Saturday with Sam Clucas, Tom Eaves, Lee Peltier and Jordan Hugill coming into the team for Cameron Humphreys, Sam Nombe and Charlie Wyke, who drop to the bench, and Sebastian Revan, who is left out of the 20-man squad. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Burns, Travis, Morsy (c), Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Moore. Subs: Walton, Harness, Al-Hamadi, Jackson, Hutchinson, Luongo, Humphreys, Broadhead, Tuanzebe. Rotherham: Johansson, Clucas, Eaves, Hugill, Rinomhota, Rathbone, Peltier, Odoffin, Morrison, Tiehi, Kioso. Subs: Phillips, Humphreys, Seriki, Cafu, Lindsay, Ferguson, Appiah, Nombe, Wyke. Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



TimmyH added 19:37 - Feb 20

Well I knew Luongo and Hutchinson would be rested tonight...still should have enough tonight but need to be more inventive in the final third against a probable park the bus Rotherham if we're to win. 0

WarkofLife added 19:38 - Feb 20

I make that 12 in the starting line-up!? 0

finidi added 19:41 - Feb 20

The burns brothers top knot bottom knot! 0

LesTibbetsbrokenleg added 19:41 - Feb 20

WarkofLife- Burns is doing a double shift... 0

WarkofLife added 19:44 - Feb 20

I didn't notice Burns twice! 0

WarkofLife added 19:44 - Feb 20

I didn't notice Burns twice! 0

TimmyH added 19:50 - Feb 20

Another Clarke/Woolfie balls up! 0

FrankMarshall added 20:06 - Feb 20

Two Burns are likely to cause the opposition lots of trouble. 0

Cadiar added 20:15 - Feb 20

What is wrong with people? TimmyH, what's the point of your dumb comments. 0

TimmyH added 20:21 - Feb 20

What's dumb?...you've gone on here and commented on my post as we're now winning - the point is there is a weakness on our right side far more than on our left, needs to be addressed in the summer. 0

