Three Changes as Blues Host Rotherham
Tuesday, 20th Feb 2024 19:20
Town have made three changes for this evening’s home game against table-propping Rotherham United with Wes Burns, Jeremy Sarmiento and Lewis Travis coming into the side.
Burns comes in on the right for Omari Hutchinson with Sarmiento on the left for Nathan Broadhead.
Travis starts alongside skipper Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield for the first time with Massimo Luongo joining Hutchinson and Sarmiento on the bench.
The Millers make four changes from the team which lost 1-0 at home to Watford on Saturday with Sam Clucas, Tom Eaves, Lee Peltier and Jordan Hugill coming into the team for Cameron Humphreys, Sam Nombe and Charlie Wyke, who drop to the bench, and Sebastian Revan, who is left out of the 20-man squad.
Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Burns, Travis, Morsy (c), Burns, Chaplin, Sarmiento, Moore. Subs: Walton, Harness, Al-Hamadi, Jackson, Hutchinson, Luongo, Humphreys, Broadhead, Tuanzebe.
Rotherham: Johansson, Clucas, Eaves, Hugill, Rinomhota, Rathbone, Peltier, Odoffin, Morrison, Tiehi, Kioso. Subs: Phillips, Humphreys, Seriki, Cafu, Lindsay, Ferguson, Appiah, Nombe, Wyke. Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire).
