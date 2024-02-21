Tractor Girls' Game Facing Pitch Inspection

Wednesday, 21st Feb 2024 13:08

Ipswich Town Women’s game against Hashtag United at the AGL Arena this evening is facing a pitch inspection at 3pm due to the continuing heavy rain.

The fifth-placed Tractor Girls will be hoping to gain some ground on the Essex side, who currently sit second, but the weather looks set to intervene as it did at the weekend when Sunday’s match against the MK Dons was postponed.

Earlier in the season, the Blues were beaten 3-2 by Hashtag in the corresponding fixture away from home.





Photo: Ross Halls