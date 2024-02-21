Tractor Girls' Game Off

Wednesday, 21st Feb 2024 14:01 Ipswich Town Women’s game against Hashtag United at the AGL Arena this evening has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The fifth-placed Tractor Girls had been hoping to gain some ground on the Essex side, who currently sit second, but the weather has intervened as it did at the weekend when Sunday’s match against the MK Dons was postponed. Earlier in the season, the Blues were beaten 3-2 by Hashtag in the corresponding fixture away from home. ☔️ This evening's match against Hashtag United has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the AGL Arena.#itfc — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) February 21, 2024

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments