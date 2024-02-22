Former Blues Striker Bajner Back in Football After Covid Struggles

Thursday, 22nd Feb 2024 13:49 Former Blues striker Balint Bajner has revealed he has overcome repeated hospitalisations with Covid-19 to return to football after a three-year hiatus. Bajner, 33, last had a club, Nemzeti Bajnokság II (second tier) side Pécs in his native Hungary, in the 2020/21 season but has now signed for Haladás, another Nemzeti Bajnokság II club, who are based in his home town of Szombathely. The striker, who made one start - against Fulham on the opening day of 2014/15 which lasted only 44 minutes - and six sub appearances for the Blues having been signed by Mick McCarthy in the summer of 2014 after a trial following the 6ft 6in tall frontman’s release by Borussia Dortmund, revealed on Instagram that he had been through a tough few years. “It was a hard time,” he wrote. “I lost my father, Covid six times, four times hospital admission by ambulance, one year post-Covid-19 syndrome. “But now I’m more motivated than ever, I’m more determined than ever, I’m more hungry than ever, I'm stronger than ever. I did it, I'm back!” During Bajner’s brief spell with the Blues, which came to an end after six months in January 2015 when the striker joined Notts County, Town's social media became dominated by Hungarians posting the legend ‘No Bajner, No Party’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balint Bajner (@balintbajner18)

Photo: Action Images



