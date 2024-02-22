Blues Among Clubs Reportedly Eyeing Kilmarnock Youngster

Thursday, 22nd Feb 2024 14:43 Town are reported to be one of a number of Championship clubs keeping tabs on Kilmarnock youngster Bobby Wales, who is currently on loan with Alloa. The 18-year-old striker has netted seven in his last eight games for the Clackmannanshire-based club, who play in Scottish League One. And, according to the Daily Record, the Blues, Leeds United and Stoke City are among the clubs to have taken note of the 6ft 2in tall Scotland U19 international’s form. Wales, who was born in Hurlford, has made two senior starts and two sub appearances for his Scottish Premiership parent side, where Blues central defender Corrie Ndaba is spending the season on loan.

Photo: Imago Images Sports



exeterblue10 added 14:50 - Feb 22

Yes please, if only we can say we’ve had Holland, Brazil, Scotland and Wales on our books. 5

