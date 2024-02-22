Stoke Role For Ex-Town Captain Walters

Thursday, 22nd Feb 2024 14:54 Former Blues skipper Jon Walters has rejoined another of his old clubs Stoke City as technical director on an interim basis following the departure of Ricky Martin. Martin’s position was called into question following the Potters’ poor performance this season, they sit 19th in the Championship, only three points off the drop zone, having made 24 signings. A club statement announced that Martin, who previously worked at Norwich and West Ham, was leaving the club and that Walters, 40, who played for Stoke between 2010 after leaving the Blues and 2017, would be taking on the role temporarily. “Ricky has worked tirelessly in his attempts to bring success to Stoke City, and I am appreciative of his hard work and dedication,” chairman John Coates told the club’s official website. “With results on the field having fallen significantly short of our ambitions during the current season to date, we believe it is essential to take on a new direction. We will run a full and robust recruitment process with immediate effect. “Jonathan is ideally suited to the interim role and I’m thankful to him for stepping in to support Stoke City, a club I know is close to his heart, at this time.” Walters left his previous role as technical director of League One Fleetwood Town and also their sister League of Ireland club Waterford after six months last summer.

Photo: Action Images



Walters was a superb player recommended by the players after I believe an FA Cup game in which he played against Town. Would have been with the club longer but for Roy Keane and a fallout over time away from the club as his child had been born. Typical Keane. A great player, but no manager of men.

