Supporters Asked to Hold Minute's Applause For Lifelong Fan Liz

Thursday, 22nd Feb 2024 15:42

Supporters are being asked to hold a minute’s applause as the clock ticks past the 58-minute mark of Saturday’s home game against Birmingham City in tribute to fan Liz Damant, who died last week aged 58.

Lifelong Blues supporter Liz, who worked for the NHS in the cancer unit at Ipswich Hospital, suffered a bleed on the brain.

Her friends Duncan and Kara Foster said: “Liz was a happy, positive soul, who always saw the good in everyone and was one of the most thoughtful people we knew.

“She loved Ipswich Town and Duncan remembers every conversation starting with her talking about what was happening at ITFC. Liz will be missed dearly but will remain in our memories forever.”





Photos: Matchday Images/Contributed