Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 30 - George Burley - Part Two

Thursday, 22nd Feb 2024 22:47

This week’s Life’s a Pitch TV is now available on YouTube with legendary Blues manager and right-back George Burley the star guest.

Burley compares his team which won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2000 with Kieran McKenna’s team which is aiming to emulate their achievement this season, and also talks about Sir Bobby Robson’s influence on his approach to management.

Host Mark Murphy is joined by legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD's Phil Ham.

As well as YouTube, the show will also available on a number of audio podcast platforms.

Photo: TWTD