U18s at Colchester

Friday, 23rd Feb 2024 09:52

Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Colchester United at their Florence Park training ground on Saturday morning (11am).

The young Blues, who are coached by Olly Lee (pictured), are currently eighth in the division with the U’s bottom, two places and five points behind having played two more games.





Photo: TWTD