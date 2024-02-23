Clarke a Doubt, Moore and Sarmiento Train, But Williams Still Not Back
Friday, 23rd Feb 2024 15:09
Harry Clarke is an injury concern ahead of Saturday’s home game against Birmingham City, while Kieffer Moore and Jeremy Sarmiento trained today and George Hirst is making progress, but Brandon Williams remains back at Manchester United having suffered a setback.
Asked how his squad is following Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over Rotherham United, manager Kieran McKenna said: “I think we’ve come through it pretty well. Injury-wise, Kieffer was OK with his knee, he managed to train today with the knock that he got on his knee.
“Jeremy had a scan but his hamstring was just tightness, there was no strain, so he trained a bit of the session today, so there’s a possibility he could be involved tomorrow.
“Harry had pretty severe dead leg so he’s been very inhibited, so we’re going to have to leave that decision until tomorrow to see what his involvement might be able to be in the game.
“I think apart from that, everyone’s come through it well. It’s been a busy run of games. I think that did show in certain bits of the game on Tuesday night, but that was also coming off of Wednesday-Saturday away from home on a really heavy pitch with lots of travel.
“We’ve got two home games in a row now, we have the extra day with the Tuesday-Saturday game and everyone today seemed in a pretty good place and I’m sure by three o’clock tomorrow with a packed out Portman Road, I’m sure the energy levels will be really good.”
McKenna says winger Wes Burns, the Blues’ man of the match against the Millers, is fine, despite landing on his shoulder having missed games earlier in the campaign following a similar incident while with Wales: “Yes, he’s OK. He landed on his shoulder, but no issue.”
Midfielder Jack Taylor remains sideline having been ill as well as having had a quad issue.
“Jack’s had a bit illness which has knocked him back a few days,” McKenna added. But he’s not too far away now and all being well he’ll train in some part with the group next week.”
Town had hoped that Williams, who returned to Old Trafford for assessment just after Christmas, would be back at the club a week or so ago, but the full-back is still with his parent club.
“We were hoping that that would be the timescale, but he’s had a setback in his recovery, so he’s still at United, he’s not training yet,” McKenna said.
“He’s their player so we’re not sure how long the setback’s going to take, but he’s not even on the grass with them yet, so it’s still a little while away.”
Regarding George Hirst, who has been unavailable since the turn of the year since undergoing surgery on a ruptured hamstring, McKenna said: “He’s progressing as planned, really. He’s working in the gym, he’s not on the grass yet and he’s still on course to hopefully be fit in and around the very back end of the season.”
Photo: Matchday Images
