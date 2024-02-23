McKenna: Everyone's Best Wishes Go to Tony

Friday, 23rd Feb 2024 15:52 Town boss Kieran McKenna says everyone at the club send their best wishes to Blues legend Tony Mowbray, who will be absent when his Birmingham City side visit Portman Road tomorrow as he takes a number of weeks away to undergo medical treatment. Earlier in the week, it was announced that Mowbray is set to spend around six-to-eight weeks away from Birmingham for an unspecified medical issue. The 60-year-old took over as boss at St Andrew’s at the start of January following the departure of Wayne Rooney with his fellow former Town defender Mark Venus assisting him as he has at his previous clubs. Venus will be taking charge of the Midlanders at Portman Road and for the other games while the man known as Mogga is away. “I think, first and foremost, everyone's absolute best wishes go to Tony,” McKenna said. “Everyone involved with Ipswich Town holds him in such high regard and people here speak so highly of him. “I've had the pleasure of meeting him a few times through football and he's a true gentleman, so it's a shame that he can't be here tomorrow. “I'm sure he would have enjoyed bringing his Birmingham team to Portman Road, but we wish him all the best for the recovery. “He and Mark have had a good impact. I think it's a really good profile of a squad for them. “I think they've already shown that they're able to implement their ideas and the mentality that they want to put into that team, and they've had a good impact and a couple of good wins and some really good performances as well. “Even in the FA Cup against Leicester it was an excellent performance in the first half [before ultimately losing 3-0]. So, they've already made a good impact and we know we're in for a tough game.” Town fans are set to pay tribute to Mowbray, a former captain and coach, who scored in the 2000 Wembley play-off final, in the fifth minute of tomorrow's match, the central defender having worn the number five shirt during his time at Portman Road.

Photo: Matchday Images



MK1 added 16:39 - Feb 23

Love Mogga as player and manager. Hope he makes a full and health recovery. 1

