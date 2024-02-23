McKenna: They're Really Looking Forward to it, and Rightfully So

Friday, 23rd Feb 2024 16:04

Town boss Kieran McKenna is expecting a really good occasion when Ipswich Town Women play their first ever match at Portman Road on Saturday 23rd March (KO 3pm) with Chatham Town the opponents.

The Tractor Girls usually stage their home games at Felixstowe & Walton’s AGL Arena but have played matches at other clubs’ main stadia in the past, including Home Park, Plymouth and the MK Dons’ Stadium MK, with a Portman Road match having been pencilled in for some point in this campaign since the summer.

“I think it's very good,” McKenna said when asked his thoughts on the women's side playing at Portman Road.

“I spoke to [Tractor Girls’ manager] Joe [Sheehan] about it briefly, and they're looking forward to it, and rightfully so. I think it's an excellent idea. Hopefully, it'll be a good turnout.

“It's the first time it's been done and I'm sure it won't be the last time, so it should be a really good occasion.”





Photo: Matchday Images