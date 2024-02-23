McKenna: Very Pleased in All Aspects
Friday, 23rd Feb 2024 16:29
Blues manager Kieran McKenna is delighted with the impact the two strikers he signed in January, Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi, have made since joining the club.
Moore, 31, who returned to the club on loan from AFC Bournemouth, has netted four goals in four starts and one sub appearance, while Al-Hamadi signed from AFC Wimbledon on a permanent basis for a fee of just over £1 million and netted his first goal from the penalty spot at Millwall and has made five appearances from the bench.
“Very pleased in all aspects really,” McKenna said. “I think personality-wise, both have been a big addition to the group, different personalities but both bringing their own qualities to the group.
“Keiffer is such an experienced player, such a humble guy and just slots into the group straight away.
“And Ali's a big personality, great energy, infectious enthusiasm and he's a funny guy around the building as well, and the boys have taken to him well, so both have really added to the group on that side.
“Both have come in with a lot of hunger to make an impact and impression, which they both have done, and both of them bring really different qualities to the group.
“Keiffer has got his strengths that he brings to the team and Ali's bringing his attributes to the team and he's had minutes as well, so it puts us in a much healthier position in that area of the pitch.”
Al-Hamadi spoke to the media ahead of McKenna’s press conference and came across as more mature than most 21-year-olds.
“He's seen a few things for a 21-year-old, he was born in one country [Iraq] and then grew up in a different country [the UK] and moved to Tranmere, Swansea, Wycombe, AFC Wimbledon and now Ipswich in a pretty young career,” McKenna reflected.
“I think things like that, apart from your personal life and your home life, football-wise that makes you grow up quickly as well.
“Of course, he's been international as well, he's been to a major tournament [the recent Asian Cup] and he's played for his country in front of big crowds, so he's experienced a lot, and that shows in his personality.
“He backs himself and he's got some good life experiences and he's a big addition to the group.”
