McKenna: The Support Has Been Massive For Us and Will Continue to Be Massive For Us

Friday, 23rd Feb 2024 16:52 Boss Kieran McKenna says the Blues and their fans have shown all season that when everyone sticks together Town can be a formidable opponent and he wants that to continue for the remaining 13 games of the campaign. Whatever happens between now and May, it’s been a remarkable campaign for Town, whose current points total of 69 is the same as Sunderland had on the final day to finish in the final play-off place. Town are third in the Championship table but only behind second-placed Leeds United on goal difference. McKenna was asked about the impact the crowd can have during this weekend’s game against Birmingham City and beyond for the rest of the campaign. “They certainly can and the supporters have been fantastic over the last couple of years,” McKenna said. “Home and away they're there every week, the away support is fantastic, they've stuck with us in games when we've gone behind and it’s a cliche but I think any team or almost any team that's come to Portman Road this year would remark on the atmosphere and the way that the crowd and the team really feed off of each other. “That's been massive for us and it’s going to continue to be massive for us, and it’s important to acknowledge that the group has done really, really well. “On Tuesday night we hit 69 points. If I'm correct, that's the highest points total of any newly-promoted team in the Championship in the last decade. I think Sunderland got it last year, but that's what they finished with. “I think no newly-promoted team in the Championship has got higher than 69 points across 46-game seasons, so I think everyone acknowledges the achievement for this group to be at this points total after 33 games with predominantly a group that were with us in League One. “That it is a fantastic place to be and I think deserving of the support that the crowd have rightfully given us. “The players are so grateful for that support, so we just want to continue with it in every game and try to enjoy the last 13 games, try to perform as well as we can and try to win as many games as we can. “We're not going to play well every week. Individuals are going to make mistakes, not every game is going to go our way and we are operating at a much harder level. “Maybe this time last year, we were on a run at the end of the season and we were winning games 4-0, 4-1 and 6-0. That's not going to happen this year, games are going to be tight, they’re going to ebb and flow in the way they have all season. “We’ve shown all season that when we really stick together, when we really stick to the plan, when we really impose our atmosphere and our energy as much as we can on the opposition and when we really stick together when games aren't going our way, that we can be a really formidable opponent. “I think that's the wish for the end of the season. That's a challenge, for sure, the closer you get to the end of the season, but that's the wish, that we can continue in that manner for the last 13 league games. “Attack everyone, try our very best in every one, try and give the supporters a great game to enjoy and all stick together when it's not going our way. And if we do that, I think we'll we'll finish the season strongly.”

BuckieBlue added 16:58 - Feb 23

Credit due that is some stat. Well done to everyone, that puts the season in an even better light IMO. COYB...13 to go! 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:13 - Feb 23

I would agree the away support is fantastic, but the home support is rather fickle (not an unknown phenomenon at many clubs). It doesn't take much for people to start moaning. I suppose that is due to the high standards we have set. People's expectations have been raised. The best support is when the team are not really performing and need a morale boost. COYB! 1

