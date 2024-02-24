Three Changes as Blues Host Birmingham

Saturday, 24th Feb 2024 14:29 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this afternoon’s home game against Birmingham City with Axel Tuanzebe, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead returning to the team. Tuanzebe replaces Harry Clarke, who suffered a severe dead leg during Tuesday’s 4-3 victory over Rotherham United, at right-back, while Luongo and Broadhead come in for Lewis Travis and Jeremy Sarmiento, who both drop to the bench, in central midfield and on the left respectively. Birmingham, who have former Blues defender Mark Venus in charge with fellow Town legend Tony Mowbray away from the club for six-to-eight weeks to undergo medical treatment, make one change from the team which beat Sunderland 2-1 at St Andrew’s last week with skipper Dion Sanderson replacing Krystian Bielik, who drops out of the 20-man squad, at the heart of the defence. Former Town midfielder Andre Dozzell and long-time target Jay Stansfield both start. Town: Hladky, Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Moore. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Humphreys, Travis, Harness, Sarmiento, Hutchinson, Jackson, Al-Hamadi. Birmingham: Ruddy, Drameh, M Roberts, Sanderson (c), Laird, Dozzell, Paik, Miyoshi, T Roberts, James, Stansfield. Subs: Etheridge, Buchanan, Bacuna, Hogan, Dembele, Jutkiewicz, Gardner, Sunjic, Aiwu. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



Lightningboy added 14:35 - Feb 24

Hopefully the right hand side of the defence up their game a bit today. 0

