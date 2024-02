U18s Win at Colchester

Saturday, 24th Feb 2024 14:44 Town’s U18s beat their Colchester United counterparts 4-1 at Maldon’s Park Drive this morning. Jamie Mauge netted twice and Afi Adebayo and Revin Domi once each for Olly Lee’s side.

