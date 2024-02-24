Foyo Joins Welling on Loan

Saturday, 24th Feb 2024 15:02 Blues youngster Osman Foyo has joined National League South Welling United on loan. The 19-year-old, who featured for the Town first team in pre-season having joined the club after leaving Norwich in January 2023, is on the bench for the Wings at St Albans City this afternoon. Earlier in the season, midfielder or forward Foyo spent time on loan at Torquay United, also in National League South.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments