Venus: We Didn't Have Enough Big Moments

Saturday, 24th Feb 2024 18:49 Birmingham City assistant manager Mark Venus felt his side didn’t have enough big moments during their 3-1 defeat to the Blues at Portman Road and gave the latest news on his club’s boss Tony Mowbray, Town’s former captain and coach. Venus was standing in for Mowbray for the first time with the 60-year-old taking six-to-eight weeks away from his role for treatment for a medical issue. “It was a tough afternoon, to a point,” Venus said. “We got off to a slow start and then got back in the game and I thought for the second half for a period we sort of contained without really threatening. But we didn’t have enough moments from our team in their final third, really.” Reflecting on Town’s display, he added: “I think they have be given a bit of credit on the day, I think they played really well, they were on the front foot, they had a lot of purpose, they’ve got a big pot at the end of the season if they can achieve it and they’re taking three teams right to the wire.” But he was disappointed with the way his team conceded: “I think the goals were really disappointing, we’ve been through them in the dressing room and we have to do better. You can’t come to top teams and give soft goals away.” The former Town central defender, like Mowbray a member of the team which won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2000, dismissed suggestions that Conor Chaplin’s opener for the Blues ought to have been ruled out. “I don’t think it was offside, to be honest,” he said. “It didn’t look offside when I watched it on the replay.” Venus was asked whether Mowbray had been in contact with him during the game. “No, not today,” he said. “He’s still recovering, he needs a bit of time off. He’s had some surgery, his medical procedure and he’s recovering now. He’s fine.” In the fifth minute of the game - Mowbray wore the number five at Town - Blues fans showed their support for their former player and coach with a minute’s applause. “Amazing,” Venus said. “I think everyone in the football world’s been incredible towards him. “I can’t tell you on my side how many people have sent on their best wishes and made the effort to get in contact and things. I know that he can’t believe it, so it’s good.”

ImAbeliever added 18:54 - Feb 24

Mowbray and Venus always class. 2

