Duo in Team of the Week
Monday, 26th Feb 2024 15:34
Town duo Axel Tuanzebe and Conor Chaplin have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following the Blues’ 3-1 home victory over Birmingham City on Saturday with the former Manchester United defender also in the EFL’s select XI from their three divisions.
Tuanzebe put in a solid display at right-back, making seven interceptions, a record for the Championship this season, then laid on Town’s vital second goal for Jeremy Sarmiento.
Chaplin netted the Blues’ first of the afternoon, a deft flick diverting skipper Sam Morsy’s shot past wrong-footed Birmingham keeper John Ruddy.
Photo: Matchday Images
