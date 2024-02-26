Duo in Team of the Week

Monday, 26th Feb 2024 15:34 Town duo Axel Tuanzebe and Conor Chaplin have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following the Blues’ 3-1 home victory over Birmingham City on Saturday with the former Manchester United defender also in the EFL’s select XI from their three divisions. Tuanzebe put in a solid display at right-back, making seven interceptions, a record for the Championship this season, then laid on Town’s vital second goal for Jeremy Sarmiento. Chaplin netted the Blues’ first of the afternoon, a deft flick diverting skipper Sam Morsy’s shot past wrong-footed Birmingham keeper John Ruddy.

Photo: Matchday Images



surgery added 15:45 - Feb 26

Very well deserved Axel. Mam of the Match imo. 2

surgery added 15:46 - Feb 26

Or even Man! 0

Suffolkboy added 15:54 - Feb 26

KM has ITFC as a development boot camp ; full of enthusiasm and spirited energy and rapidly getting widespread recognition !

COYB 2

warwickblue added 16:17 - Feb 26

Congratulations to both players. Fortunately the club is still largely ignored by mainstream/sports media, which I would imagine is just as KM would want it to be. Perhaps they'll realise we're not a "flash in the pan" as we lift the Championship trophy on the final day of the season! 1

JewellintheTown added 16:29 - Feb 26

Well deserved for both.

Chaplins recognition must have been because of his "lucky deflection" according to other teams fans. 0

Blueballs83 added 17:03 - Feb 26

@warwickblue Although Sky has put us on more than any other team! 0

Bert added 17:04 - Feb 26

Pleased for both of them. Hutchinson unlucky not to be recognised given he terrorised the opposition on the flank. 0

