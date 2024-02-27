Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
European Clubs 'Monitoring' Hutchinson
Tuesday, 27th Feb 2024 09:53

Forward Omari Hutchinson’s performances for Town during his loan spell from Chelsea have reportedly led to a number of European clubs keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

Hutchinson has had an impressive season since joining the Blues in July, scoring six - including two in his last two, both in injury time - and assisting six in 14 starts and 24 appearances from the bench.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, that form, which has built as the campaign has progressed, has led to sides on the continent taking notice of the Jamaica international.

Hutchinson, who spoke to media including TWTD following Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Birmimgham City, is contracted to Chelsea until the summer of 2025 having joined them from Arsenal in the summer of 2022.


BotesdaleBlue added 10:00 - Feb 27
We must enjoy this fantastic talant in these last dozen (or more?) games. He is one special player and potentially our best loan signing ever.

Unfortunately, I just don't see him being with us again next year, irrespective of what division we find ourselves in. I wish it were otherwise, but I just can't see it.
BeattiesBackPocket added 10:00 - Feb 27
Of course they are this lad is a real talent and personally feel he has improved massively since his first couple of games working with McKenna and the coach’s. I also think McKenna has used him well regarding game time hence why he is getting better and fitter as the season goes on. I’d love to get him permanently but don’t think that will happen unless we go up as I think he’ll be playing in a top division somewhere next season here or abroad.
PortmanTerrorist added 10:30 - Feb 27
Omari will back himself am sure, but going back to Chelsea where players seem to go backwards would be a big mistake. However, no one should forget he is performing in The Championship, and many of his best moments have been off the bench, when teams/defenders are either unprepared for him and/or have tired legs. He also has a manager who is doing right by him, developing his ability and mental side too.

Put simply Omari could do worse than stay at Town next season regardless of what League we are in, but based on this season Chelsea will no doubt want him loaned to a higher level, if only to increase his sale value and visibility!

Tread carefully Omari. You love it here and we love having you and you are in Team that is pulling for each other and having fun doing it; don't underestimate how unusual that is!

PS: we get promoted and sign Omari is a much better solution for all! COYB
Gforce added 10:36 - Feb 27
The bottom line is it will all depend on whether Chelsea believe he has a future with them and if they think he is good enough to break into their first team.
Personally I think he is already as good as some of their younger first team squad players,some of which are currently failing to impress in the top flight.
If we do manage to get over line and promoted,we should try everything in our power to sign him up permanently.
barrystedmunds added 10:45 - Feb 27
I’d agree with all that’s been said but it is interesting that’s he’s not a regular starter. That to me says a lot about where he is in his development.
algarvefan added 10:47 - Feb 27
The lad is doing well from the bench, but not so much when starting, he still has a way to go in his development but has improved immeasurably in his time here.
Chelsea will get back a much improved player than he was when he came here. Whatever happens he will always have our respect and good wishes, can't see him signing for us, sorry.
Europablue added 11:05 - Feb 27
He won't sign on loan again to the Championship. He will be sold in the summer to a team in a top league. Failing that he will be loaned out to a team in a top team.
