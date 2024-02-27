European Clubs 'Monitoring' Hutchinson

PortmanTerrorist added 10:30 - Feb 27

Omari will back himself am sure, but going back to Chelsea where players seem to go backwards would be a big mistake. However, no one should forget he is performing in The Championship, and many of his best moments have been off the bench, when teams/defenders are either unprepared for him and/or have tired legs. He also has a manager who is doing right by him, developing his ability and mental side too.



Put simply Omari could do worse than stay at Town next season regardless of what League we are in, but based on this season Chelsea will no doubt want him loaned to a higher level, if only to increase his sale value and visibility!



Tread carefully Omari. You love it here and we love having you and you are in Team that is pulling for each other and having fun doing it; don't underestimate how unusual that is!



PS: we get promoted and sign Omari is a much better solution for all! COYB