European Clubs 'Monitoring' Hutchinson
Tuesday, 27th Feb 2024 09:53
Forward Omari Hutchinson’s performances for Town during his loan spell from Chelsea have reportedly led to a number of European clubs keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.
Hutchinson has had an impressive season since joining the Blues in July, scoring six - including two in his last two, both in injury time - and assisting six in 14 starts and 24 appearances from the bench.
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, that form, which has built as the campaign has progressed, has led to sides on the continent taking notice of the Jamaica international.
Hutchinson, who spoke to media including TWTD following Saturday’s 3-1 home victory over Birmimgham City, is contracted to Chelsea until the summer of 2025 having joined them from Arsenal in the summer of 2022.
Photo: Matchday Images
