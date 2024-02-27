Humphreys and Slicker in U21s at Millwall

Tuesday, 27th Feb 2024 14:04

Cameron Humphreys and Cieran Slicker start for the U21s in this afternoon’s game against Millwall at the Den (KO 2pm).

The young Blues are currently fifth in Professional Development League Two South with the Lions three places and six points in front of them.

U21s: Slicker, Babb, H Barbrook, Mazionis, O’Connor, Turner, Nwabueze, Humphreys, Buabo (c), Roberts, Ayinde. Subs: Iropenda, Binns, Oudnie-Morgan, Ward, T Taylor.









Photo: Matchday Images