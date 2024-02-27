U21s Beaten at Millwall

Tuesday, 27th Feb 2024 15:57

Cameron Humphreys and Cieran Slicker played the full 90 minutes for Town’s U21s as they were beaten 2-1 by Millwall at the Den this afternoon.

The Lions went ahead in the 41st minute via Sha'mar Lawson and the 20-year-old midfielder added the second for the Lions with five minutes left on the clock.

Sub Rio Oudnie-Morgan (pictured) pulled one back for the Blues in the final scheduled minute.

U21s: Slicker, Babb, H Barbrook, Mazionis, O’Connor, Turner, Nwabueze (Ward 76), Humphreys, Buabo (c) (Oudnie-Morgan 46), Roberts (T Taylor 36), Ayinde. Unused: Iropenda, Binns.





Photo: Matchday Images